USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 151,700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 400 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,250 and 151,250 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 151,650 and 151,550 IQD to 100.