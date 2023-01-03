USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 154,700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, wowing 1,600 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,000 and 154,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 154,250 and 154,150 to 100.