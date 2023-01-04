USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 156,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156,750 and 155,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 156,250 and 156,200 to 100.