USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 154,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,250 and 153,250 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 155,300 and 154,300 IQD to 100.