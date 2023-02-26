USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed bigger in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152700 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153500 and 151500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 153500 and 152500 IQD to 100, respectively.