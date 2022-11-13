USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-13T15:24:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Sunday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 250 IQD below Saturday. The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively. In the capital of the Kurdistan region, the selling and buying rates of the USD settled at 148,159 and 148,050 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

