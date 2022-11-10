Report
USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-11-10T14:31:30+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 148000 and 147000 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.
