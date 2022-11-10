Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-10T14:31:30+0000
USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 148000 and 147000 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

related

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-25 16:10:25
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-19 14:36:53
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-20 13:51:31
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-28 08:48:54
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-13 15:36:52
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Forex-US dollar notches in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-11 08:22:48
Forex-US dollar notches in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Monday 

Date: 2022-03-01 15:47:33
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Monday 

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-08-21 15:14:50
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad 