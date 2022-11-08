USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-08T14:09:14+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Tuesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges. The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 147500 and 146500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

related

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-20 15:52:01

USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-20 16:22:31

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-14 07:50:04

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-19 14:36:53

USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-23 08:02:09

USD/IQD stabilized in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-28 16:42:55

Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-07-17 15:46:26

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-03 07:35:15