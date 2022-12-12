USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad but dropped in Erbil markets today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 150175 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 25 IQD above yesterday's opening rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 150500 and 149500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 150000 and 150100 IQD to 100.