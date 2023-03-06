USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 158000 IQD to 100.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 158000 and 156000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 157300 and 156300 IQD to 100.