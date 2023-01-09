USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil Economy U.S. dollar 2023-01-09T08:03:14.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 157300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157751 and 156750 IQD to 100, respectively.In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 157000 and 155950 to 100.