USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-21T07:42:53+0000
USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 149000 and 148000 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, the selling and buying rates of the USD settled at 148550 and 148450 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

