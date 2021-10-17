Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD maintained yesterday's exchange rates in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-17T07:58:04+0000
USD/IQD maintained yesterday's exchange rates in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) registered yesterday's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in Baghdad and Erbil at the opening of the market today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,250 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, opening rates of the USD against IQD did not change as well, with the buying and selling rates settling at 184,400 and 184,000 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-10 08:28:37
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-09-22 15:45:15
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market

Date: 2021-07-14 16:40:26
Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-17 15:59:38
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-09 08:09:28
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-21 07:24:37
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-28 07:42:47
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-23 09:21:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq