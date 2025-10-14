USD/IQD holds steady in Baghdad, slips slightly in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates held steady against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while edging down in Erbil as trading closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,600 IQD per $100, the same level recorded earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops, the selling rate stood at 142,500 IQD, with buying at 140,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar slipped marginally, with selling at 141,500 IQD and buying at 141,400 IQD per $100.