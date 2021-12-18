USD/IQD exchange stabilizes in the Iraqi markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-18T09:03:26+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized on Saturday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100, the same as last Thursday. Our correspondent added that today's buying and selling rates in the local markets of the Iraqi capital settled at 147,500 and 148,500 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

