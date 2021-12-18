Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
USD/IQD exchange stabilizes in the Iraqi markets
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-12-18T09:03:26+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized on Saturday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100, the same as last Thursday.
Our correspondent added that today's buying and selling rates in the local markets of the Iraqi capital settled at 147,500 and 148,500 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.
related
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets
Date: 2021-09-08 15:34:36
Slight rise in the U.S. dollar exchange rate in Baghdad and Erbil
Date: 2021-01-20 08:31:05
USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil
Date: 2021-11-11 08:25:41
Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad
Date: 2021-07-12 15:30:20
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad
Date: 2021-11-28 15:39:14
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-10-05 08:32:16
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Monday
Date: 2021-12-06 16:40:07
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil
Date: 2021-10-25 07:43:57
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.