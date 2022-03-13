USD/IQD exchange rises in Baghdad, rests in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight rise in the markets of Baghdad on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,200 IQD to 100, 150 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147,750 and 146,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling and buying rates stood at 147,200 and 147,700 IQD to 100, respectively.