USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while it posted a slight decline in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 147,700 IQD per $100, compared to 147,650 IQD on Wednesday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling price stood at 148,500 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 146,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,600 IQD per $100, and the buying price reached 147,500 IQD.