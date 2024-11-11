USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar recorded an upward trend in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered 150,650 IQD per $100, up from 150,500 IQD on Sunday.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price reached 151,750 IQD, while the buying rate was 149,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,600 IQD and the buying price at 150,500 IQD per $100.