USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar, on Monday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded a rate of 147,150 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in local markets reached 148,000 IQD, while the buying prices stood at 146,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 146,900 IQD and the buying price reached 146,800 IQD per $100.