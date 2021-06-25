The drop in the dollar exchange rate does not mean its old rate is restored, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee said the decline in the dollar exchange rate against the dinar does not mean its return to the previous rate. Committee member Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News Agency, "Last week, the Parliamentary Finance Committee hosted the Governor of the Central Bank, Mustafa Ghaleb, and discussed the steps the bank promised to implement to reduce the repercussions of changing the currency exchange rate and its implications." "The decline in the exchange rate of the dollar against the dinar and the rise in oil prices does not mean the return of the exchange rate of 100 dollars to 118 thousand dinars." Kocher continued, "all the meetings and discussions that took place recently are nothing without a decision issued by the government, the Ministry of Finance, and the Central Bank to restore the dollar exchange rate."

