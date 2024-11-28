USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar prices remained stable in Baghdad's markets, while they recorded an upward trend in Erbil, as the stock exchange closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 150,100 IQD per $100, the same rate recorded earlier in the day.

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 151,000 IQD per $100, and the buying prices at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,800 IQD and the buying price reached 149,700 IQD per $100.