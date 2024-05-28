USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the prices of the US dollar stabilized in Baghdad, while they slightly declined in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 144,800 IQD per $100, maintaining the same rates observed earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local exchange, the selling rates stood at 145,750 IQD, and the buying rates at 143,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 144,650 IQD, and the buying price was 144,550 IQD per $100.