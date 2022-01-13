Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-13T09:12:06+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in Baghdad and dropped Erbil today. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148100 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange dropped; the buying and selling rates of 148150 and 148000 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

related

USD rests at the morning rates on Sunday

Date: 2021-10-31 15:47:51
USD rests at the morning rates on Sunday

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-24 15:54:53
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-18 08:48:18
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-26 09:02:12
Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-12-13 16:50:14
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad 

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-11 14:35:27
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-13 15:36:52
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-25 16:10:25
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets