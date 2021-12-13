Report

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-13T08:03:00+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148200 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148300 and 148100 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange dropped; the buying and selling rates of 148100 and 148000 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

