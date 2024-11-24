USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar's exchange rates stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil markets for the second consecutive day.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded 150,450 IQD per $100, the same rates observed on Saturday.

The selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 151,500 IQD and the buying prices at 149,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,300 IQD, and the buying price reached 150,200 IQD per $100.