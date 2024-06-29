USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar remained stable on Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded 147,250 IQD per $100 exchange rate.

Exchange shops in Baghdad registered a selling price of 148,250 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 146,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the prices stood at 147,200 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 147,000 IQD per $100.