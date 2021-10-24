Report

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Date: 2021-10-24T09:05:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly dropped in Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,850 IQD to 100, 50 dinars below Thursday's opening.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD rates took the apposite way, registering 148,100 (buying) and 147,900 (selling) IQD for every 100 USD.

