USD/IQD exchange rates slip in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar recorded a marginal decline as trading closed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Survey, prices in Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges dipped to 142,500 IQD per $100, compared to 142,550 IQD earlier in the day.

Local exchange shops kept their rates stable, with the selling price at 143,500 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 141,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar also inched down, closing at 141,700 IQD per $100 for selling and 141,500 IQD for buying.