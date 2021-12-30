Report

USD/IQD exchange rates rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-30T07:33:05+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,800 IQD to 100, 30 IQD above yesterday's opening rate.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates stood at 148,100 and 147,900 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.

