Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rates stabilize in Baghdad, dip in Erbil
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar against the U.S. dollar remained stable in Baghdad, holding at 157,500 dinars for 100 dollars.
Exchange shop prices in the local markets of Baghdad mirrored this stability, with a selling price of 158,500 Iraqi dinars and a purchasing price of 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, there was a slight decrease in dollar prices. Banking shops in Erbil recorded a selling price of 157,650 dinars against the dollar, with a purchasing price of 157,550 dinars for 100 dollars.