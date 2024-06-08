USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar appreciated in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil as trading closed on Saturday.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar closed at 146,100 IQD per $100 in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges.

Local currency exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 147,000 IQD per $100 and a buying rate of 145,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 145,900 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 145,700 IQD.