ISX reports trading surge: +93 bn IQD shares traded in November 2023

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Thursday that it had traded shares valued at over 93 billion IQD during its organization of 22 trading sessions in the month of November 2023, which was nearing its end.

According to the monthly report issued by the market regarding key indicators, 72 joint-stock companies traded 84,524,912,446 shares, amounting to a total value of 93,059,169,179 IQD.

The report added that the number of executed contracts reached 13,357 contracts.

The report indicated that the ISX60 stock price index closed the last session of November 2023 at 880.95 points, marking a 44% increase from the January 2023 closing of 611.83 points.

As per the report, trading is facilitated by 38 brokerage firms with headquarters spread across Baghdad, utilizing main platforms that regulate percentage changes for each type:

-The Regular M system platform, where the price change percentage is 15% of the previous closing price.

-The Second M platform, with a price change percentage of 20% of the previous closing price.