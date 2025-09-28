USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil
Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil
On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates increased against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad but edged lower in Erbil.
According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,600 IQD per $100.
Local exchange shops recorded 142,750 IQD for selling and 140,750 IQD for buying.
In Erbil, the dollar stabilized at 141,400 IQD for selling and 141,300 IQD for buying per $100.