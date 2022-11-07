USD/IQD exchange rates remain the same in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-07T07:59:17+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147000 IQD to 100. Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 147500 and 146500 IQD, respectively. In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 147100 and 147000 to 100, respectively.

