Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates remain steady in Baghdad 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-26T07:19:30+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates remain steady in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, but dropped in Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147700 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147700 and 147600 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD exchange rate hits a new low, experts warn of recession

Date: 2022-02-20 14:18:08
USD/IQD exchange rate hits a new low, experts warn of recession

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-07 15:00:44
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-08-01 15:27:08
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-13 15:36:52
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market 

Date: 2021-07-31 16:45:31
Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market 

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Monday

Date: 2021-12-06 16:40:07
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Monday

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-04-17 15:04:28
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad 

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-11-01 14:56:25
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets