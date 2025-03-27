USD/IQD exchange rates record upward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar inched higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 147,150 IQD per $100, up from 147,100 IQD on Wednesday.

Currency exchange shops in Baghdad maintained stable rates, selling dollars at 148,000 IQD per $100 and buying at 146,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 146,900 IQD per $100 and buying prices at 146,800 IQD.