USD/IQD exchange rates record an upward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US dollar prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets with the start of the week’s trading session.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,700 IQD per $100, up from 150,500 IQD recorded earlier in the day.

In local currency exchanges across Baghdad, the selling rate reached 151,750 IQD per $100, with the buying rate at 149,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,850 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 150,750 IQD.