USD/IQD exchange rates record an upward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates for the US dollar rose slightly in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as the country's stock exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 150,200 IQD per $100, up from 150,100 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad's local currency exchange markets, selling rates climbed to 151,250 IQD per $100, while buying rates stood at 149,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 150,250 IQD per $100, and the buying rate at 150,150 IQD.