Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-11T08:25:41+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in Baghdad on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148275 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD rates took the apposite way, registering 148650 (buying) and 148400 (selling) IQD for every 100 USD.

