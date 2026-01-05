USD/IQD exchange rates increase in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading at higher rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 148,300 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges,up from 146,500 dinars in the morning.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,750 dinars, while buying prices stood at 147,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with selling prices reaching 146,900 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 146,750 dinars.