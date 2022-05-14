Report

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad on Saturday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-14T09:50:26+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad on Saturday 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a notch in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,250 IQD to 100, 100 IQD above Thursday. 

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, exchange transactions are halted on weekends.

