USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-15T07:51:19+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147975 IQD to 100. Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively. In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 148200 and 148050 IQD to 100 USD, respectively, according to our correspondent.

