Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-02-15T07:51:19+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147975 IQD to 100.
Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 148200 and 148050 IQD to 100 USD, respectively, according to our correspondent.
related
Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil
Date: 2021-08-30 09:20:46
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil
Date: 2021-10-25 07:43:57
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets
Date: 2021-12-26 18:14:09
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2022-01-29 08:52:21
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets
Date: 2021-06-28 16:21:48
USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil
Date: 2021-11-13 07:28:02
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-12-09 08:47:01
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets
Date: 2021-11-29 14:43:21
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.