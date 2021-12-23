USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-23T10:35:53+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in Baghdad and Erbil today. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147700 IQD to 100. Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively. In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange dropped; the buying and selling rates of 147900 and 147700 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-10-25 07:43:57

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-09-08 15:34:36

Slight rise in the U.S. dollar exchange rate in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-01-20 08:31:05

Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad

Date: 2021-07-12 15:30:20

USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-11-13 07:28:02

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-11-29 14:43:21

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-12 15:00:31

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-06 15:57:59