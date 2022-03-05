Report
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-03-05T08:25:07+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,050 IQD to 100, 50 IQD above Thursday.
Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147,500 and 1476,500 IQD, respectively.
