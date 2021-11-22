Report

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-22T08:19:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates dropped against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147950 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange dropped; the buying and selling rates of 148000 and 147700 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

