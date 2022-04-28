Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-28T08:48:54+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147550 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148000 and 147000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147650 and 147450 IQD to 100 USD.

related

Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-09-02 08:04:49
Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-10-25 07:43:57
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-26 18:14:09
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dollar exchange in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-16 15:10:12
Dollar exchange in Iraq

U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Date: 2021-01-12 07:26:11
U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Dollar exchange in Iraq

Date: 2022-04-09 08:20:55
Dollar exchange in Iraq

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-07-06 16:00:00
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-11-13 07:28:02
USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil