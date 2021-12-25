USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-25T07:43:16+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) Saturday exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100, 200 IQD above Thursday. Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively. On Saturdays, the exchange is halted in the markets of the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

