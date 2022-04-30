USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight notch in the markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,650 IQD to 100, 100 IQD above Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, official exchange transactions are halted on the weekends.