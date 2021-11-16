Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-16T08:23:07+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) surged in Baghdad, but were unstable in Erbil today. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148100 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange were unstable; the buying and selling rates of 148350 and 148200 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-24 15:54:53
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad

USD rests at the morning rates on Sunday

Date: 2021-10-31 15:47:51
USD rests at the morning rates on Sunday

Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-26 09:02:12
Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-13 15:36:52
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-25 16:10:25
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

Date: 2021-06-25 07:19:29
Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-11-01 14:56:25
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Dollar/Dinar rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-07-28 16:20:38
Dollar/Dinar rates drop in Baghdad