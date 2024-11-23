USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates experienced a slight decline in Baghdad and Erbil’s markets, following the closure of the stock exchange at the start of the week.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered 150,350 IQD per $100, compared to 150,450 IQD per $100 earlier in the day.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops reached 151,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,300 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 150,100 IQD.